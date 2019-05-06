Woman raped, robbed of nearly $10,000 in Queens; 3 sought: police

LITTLE NECK, Queens — Police said Monday they are looking for three men in connection with the sexual assault and robbery of a woman in Little Neck.

Police are looking for three men in connection with a break-in that included a rape and robbery in Queens on May 4, 2019. (NYPD)

The NYPD says they received a report at around 9:30 p.m. Saturday that a 34-year-old woman was leaving a residence near 251st Street and 57th Avenue when two unknown men, one armed, forced their way in and forced the people inside upstairs into a bedroom.

According to a police report, the men allegedly demanded she give them $1,000 in cash before the armed man sexually assaulted the victim. They proceeded to force the victim back downstairs before taking $800 from the victim’s mother. They wanted more and the victim removed $8,000 in cash from a night table inside one of the bedrooms.

A third assailant came into the residence shortly after the incident took place.

According to the report, the men fled in two separate vehicles, a light-colored four-door sedan and a Mercedes Benz E-Class series.

The victim was taken to an area hospital.

Police released descriptions of the men. The male accused of sexually assaulting the victim was last seen wearing a black ski mask, black jacket and blue latex gloves.

The second assailant is described as a male between 5 feet 11 inches and 6 feet tall, last seen wearing a black Adidas jacket, hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, tan work boots, and carrying a red bag and black duffel bag.

The third is described as a male, 6 feet tall and last seen wearing a black jacket with a hood over the face, dark blue jeans and black sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

