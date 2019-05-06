Washington Heights community upset about men’s-only homeless shelter planned for neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan — Washington Heights residents, like those in so many other communities, are sending a simple message to Mayor Bill de Blasio and homeless services officials in his administration: they don't want a homeless shelter in the area.

They say the location is a bad idea. Congressman Adriano Espaillat held a rally Monday outside the proposed site for what they’ve been told will be a men’s homeless shelter at 286 Audubon Avenue.

"We feel that this neighborhood is already overburdened with programs, like the methadone program, and the needle exchange program just a block away from here," he said.

Washington Heights resident Cecilia Anglero has a long list of questions about the planned shelter.

"Are they going to give these people the services they need? Are these people just homeless people or are they people who have drug problems? Are they sexual predators? Who are they? We have a right to know," he said.