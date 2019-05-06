Toddler dies after being found in car in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, NJ — A toddler died in Lakewood on Monday after she was found in a car, Mayor Meir Lichtenstein said.

A neighbor spotted the 21-month-old girl in the vehicle just after 2 p.m. and called 911, the mayor said. The girl appeared to be unresponsive.

Emergency responders tried to resuscitate the girl, but their efforts failed.

County and local police are both investigating.

The parents of the toddler have one other child, also a girl.

“They are very saddened,” the mayor said. “The community is coming together to rally around them.”

The girl’s cause of death is not yet clear.