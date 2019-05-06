Queens mom says all she wants for Mother’s Day is a working kitchen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens —A Queens mom lives in Long Island City, but calls her New York City Housing Authority apartment a real "Hell's Kitchen."

Hayes’ son, Rufus Hayes, says she has been battling the City for months for repairs inside the Queensbridge Houses apartment.

“We pay rent. We are human beings. We deserve to live in a safe place. Please help me,” said Rufus Hayes.

Vanessa’s daughter, Felicia, says all her mother wants for Mother’s Day this weekend is her kitchen back.

“She is a an independent mom. She raised three kids on her own, and she deserves the best,” said Felicia Hayes.

Hayes doesn’t have a permanent sink or a even a working stove.

“It’s ridiculous. No one should gave to live like this," said Vanessa Hayes. "It’s not right."

A NYCHA spokesperson tells us, “Staff are scheduled to complete plumbing repairs Tuesday. Plastering, carpentry and paint work will be scheduled with the resident following plumbing repairs.

PIX11 will make sure repairs are complete before Mother’s Day.

If you have a story, send a selfie video to Monica Morales at monica@pix11.com.