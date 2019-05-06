PHOTOS: 2019 Met Gala extravagant looks as stars hit the pink carpet

Upper East Side, New York – Bright colors, tons of feathers and extravagant costumes on the pink carpet for fashion’s biggest night.

Several stars arrived at The Metropolitan Museum of Art for the 71st Annual Met Gala on Monday night.

This year’s hosts include Vogue’s Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour, Harry Styles, Serena Williams And Lady Gaga. Several attendees are in the Big Apple for the event including Dapper Dan, Celine Dion, Ashley Graham and Mindy Kaling.

The theme of this year’s annual event is “Camp: Notes on Fashion,” which is based on Susan Sontag’s 1964 essay. Essentially, “Camp” means fully embracing yourself while dressing over the top.

