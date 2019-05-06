Newark kicks off MTV VMA’s coming to Prudential Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWARK, NJ — MTV’s Moon Man planted his flag in Newark, New Jersey Monday. The biggest stars in music will be on stage on August 26 when the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards are held at the Prudential Center.

"We’re so grateful that Newark was on their radar. That they choose to land the moon guy right here in the city of Newark," said Newark Mayor Ras Baraka.

It's the first time the VMAs will be held in New Jersey. The awards show is expected to deliver an economic boost to the city, as well as a nod to the state's musical heritage.

"The fact that the VMAs are going to be here, it acknowledges and celebrates the enormous entertainment and specifically music tradition in this state," said Governor Phil Murphy.

"We are here in the home state of so many iconic musicians," said VMAs Executive Producer Bruce Gillmer. "The Boss; Bon Jovi; Queen Latifah, from right here in Newark; the late incomparable Whitney Houston; Sarah Vaughn; Franki Valli."

Leading up to the VMAs, MTV says it has local activities planned around the city to involve the community and local schools.

It was also announced Monday that some tickets to the VMAs will go to students in the music technology program at Newark’s Barringer High School.

"If one great thing comes out the VMAs coming to the Prudential Center, it’s that maybe there is that one kid in New Jersey that’s going to be inspired," said Scott O'Neil, CEO of Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment.