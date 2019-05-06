Massive fire rips through NJ River Street building

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PATERSON, New Jersey— Fire crews in New Jersey are working to contain a massive blaze that erupted at a mixed-residential building early Monday morning.

Paterson firefighters responded to 257 River St.around 12:50 a.m., and arrived to find flames billowing from the second story of the building, said Paterson fire officials.

After battling the blaze for more than 3 hours, firefighters set up a collapse zone.

The fire reached 3-alarms, causing a portion of the 3-story building to collapse.

The building houses about seven businesses and several residential units.

There were three occupied residential units at the time of the fire, and two of the units were evacuated, said the fire chief in a press briefing.

One of the apartments was in a very dangerous condition because it was packed with furniture, making it difficult for fire crews to enter, Paterson fire chief said.

All firefighters were able to retreat the building before the partial collapse, officials said.

As of yet, there were no reported civilian injuries.