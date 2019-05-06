Man cracks drinking glass against patron’s head at Chelsea sports bar: police

CHELSEA, Manhattan— Police are looking for a man wanted in connection with an assault that happened in the middle of a crowded sports bar, the NYPD said Monday

Dramatic surveillance video released by police shows the moment when the man grabbed a full drinking glass and hit a 56-year-old man on the head following a verbal dispute, police said.

The assault happened Friday around 7 p.m. inside of Gym Sports Bar, located at 167 8 Ave..

The victim suffered a laceration to the side of the head and was transported to the hospital in serious but stable condition.

The man is  described as being between 25 to 30 years old, 5 foot 8 inches, with a Mohawk hair style. He was last seen wearing a dark colored sweater, a light colored shirt, gray pants and black sneakers.

