Creating outer order to bring you inner calm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDTOWN — Can decluttering bring you happiness?

Gretchen Rubin has been changing people's lives since she released her first book “The Happiness Project.” The New York Times bestselling author's newest book is “Outer Order, Inner Calm.”

Gretchen says once we get control of our stuff in our lives, we feel more control generally.

But even before we can accumulate too much stuff, she says stop yourself at the store and ask 'will I use this immediately?'

“Sometimes we buy things because we think if we have it, the behavior will follow. If I buy cookbooks and fancy knives, I'll cook more. If I buy a treadmill, I'll exercise more," she said. "It doesn’t work that way.”

Gretchen has a 5-step process to creating outer order and inner calm.

First make a list, do you need it, use it or love it?

Create order by putting things away where they belong.

Know yourself. Are you a minimalist or an abundance lover?

Create habits that maintain your order.

Finally, add beauty. You don’t want your surroundings to feel stripped down or barren.

Gretchen says it's about creating an environment you love to come home to.

You can also get more tips from Gretchen during her podcast "Happier with Gretchen Rubin.”