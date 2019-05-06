Alex Trebek gets standing ovation after winning Daytime Emmy Award

“General Hospital” was a big winner at Sunday’s 46th annual Daytime Emmy Awards, which included a tribute to the late “Young and the Restless” actor Kristoff St. John and a standing ovation for “Jeopardy” host Alex Trebek.

The ABC soap opera took home five awards, followed by three for “Young and the Restless” including outstanding drama series.

Trebek, who was recently diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, received a standing ovation as he took to the stage to accept the award for outstanding game show host for his work on “Jeopardy!”

He joked that he worried he may have received the sympathy vote, but said he didn’t win last year despite having undergone life-saving surgery to remove blood clots on his brain.

“Maybe I’ve been worrying about the wrong thing and I should just do what Sally Field did in a different venue many, many years ago and look at this as a sign you guys like me and that you value my work,” Trebek said during his acceptance speech. “If that’s the case, I can live with that.”

St. John, who died of heart disease in February at the age of 52, was remembered by his former “Young and the Restless” co-star Shemar Moore who went off script to thank CBS for the tribute they aired for the pioneering African-American daytime actor.

Moore paid tribute to his longtime friend.

“Kristoff was in the game 28 years,” Moore said. “He wasn’t just in the game, he changed the game. “He opened the door for so many of us, myself and a lot of you out there whether you know it or not.”

The following is a full list of the Daytime Emmy winners:

Outstanding drama series

“The Young and the Restless,” CBS

Outstanding digital daytime drama series

“After Forever,” Amazon Prime Video

Outstanding culinary program

“Valerie’s Home Cooking,” Food Network

Outstanding game show

“Family Feud,” syndicated

Outstanding legal/courtroom program

“Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court,” syndicated

Outstanding morning program

“CBS Sunday Morning,” CBS

Outstanding morning program in Spanish

“Despierta America,” Univision

Outstanding informative talk show

“Rachael Ray,” syndicated

Outstanding entertainment talk show

“The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” syndicated

Outstanding entertainment program in Spanish

“Six Dreams,” Amazon Prime Video

Outstanding entertainment news program

“DailyMailTV,” syndicated

Outstanding lead actress in a drama series

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood, “The Bold and the Beautiful,” CBS

Outstanding lead actor in a drama series

Maurice Benard, “General Hospital,” ABC

Outstanding supporting actress in a drama series

Vernee Watson, “General Hospital,” ABC

Outstanding supporting actor in a drama series

Max Gail, “General Hospital,” ABC

Outstanding younger actress in a drama series

Hayley Erin, “General Hospital,” ABC

Outstanding younger actor in a drama series

Kyler Pettis, “Days of Our Lives,” NBC

Outstanding guest performer in a drama series

Patricia Bethune, “General Hospital,” ABC

Outstanding culinary host

Valerie Bertinelli, “Valerie’s Home Cooking,” Food Network

Outstanding daytime talent in a Spanish language program

Alejandra Oraa, host, “Destinos,” CNN en Español

Outstanding game show host

Alex Trebek, “Jeopardy!,” syndicated

Outstanding informative talk show hosts

Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb, “Today Show With Kathie Lee & Hoda,” NBC

Outstanding entertainment talk show hosts

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest, “Live With Kelly and Ryan,” syndicated

Outstanding writing team for a drama series

“The Young and the Restless,” CBS

Outstanding directing team for a drama series

“The Young and the Restless,” CBS