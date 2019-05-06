82-year-old man punched at Bronx deli, suffers brain swelling and broken jaw

WOODLAWN HEIGHTS, the Bronx — An 82-year-old man suffered a broken jaw and brain swelling when he was beaten at a Bronx deli early Monday morning, police said.

He was at a Webster Avenue deli around 5:40 a.m. when he argued with another man, an NYPD spokesperson said.

The attacker punched the 82-year-old man in the face, knocking him to the floor, police said. After the punch, the man fled the location in a white Dodge van with New Jersey plates.

Emergency medical services took the 82-year-old man to Montefiore Medical Center with a broken jaw and brain swelling.

Police have asked for help identifying the attacker. He’s believed to be in his late 40s. The man was last seen wearing gray hooded shirt and dark pants.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).