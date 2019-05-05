Woman, 18, stabbed during dispute on train in Manhattan: police

LOWER MANHATTAN — An 18-year-old woman was stabbed during a dispute on the train in Manhattan early Sunday.

The woman was on a northbound A train just before 2 a.m. when she became involved in a verbal dispute with another woman, police said.

The dispute escalated into a physical altercation, and the unidentified woman stabbed the victim on her right arm with an unknown object, according to authorities.

The victim got off the train at Chambers Street and was taken to an area hospital for her injuries, police said.

The other woman stayed on the train.

No arrests have been made.

