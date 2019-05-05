PIX11 wins 9 Emmy Awards, including best anchor and morning newscast

PIX11, Tribune Broadcasting’s New York flagship television station is pleased to announce the station has won 9 Emmy® Awards, presented by the New York Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. To date, PIX11 has won over 380 Emmy® Awards.

The New York Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences’ 62nd Annual New York Emmy® Awards honor outstanding achievement in the television industry.

The following are PIX11’s 9 Emmy® Award wins:

Morning Newscast: Larger Markets (1-49)
“Fire and Ice”. January 5, 2018.
(WPIX-TV). Amy Waldman, News Director; Dan Mannarino, Anchor; Marissa Torres, Traffic Anchor; Joseph Punday, Weather Producer; Veronica Kennedy, Producer; David Kalmowitz, Director; Ted Winner, Senior Executive Producer; Byron Miranda, Weather Anchor; Henry Naccari, Assignment Editor, Kirstin Cole, Reporter; Betty Nguyen, Anchor

Weather
Standing Strong: 5 Years After Sandy. October 29, 2017.
(WPIX-TV). Amy Waldman, News Director; Dan Mannarino, Host; Tamsen Fadal, Host; Rebecca Millman, Executive Producer; Brynne Gadinis-Anstadt, Writer; Mary Murphy, Reporter; Greg Mocker, Reporter; Narmeen Choudhury, Reporter; Jay Dow, Reporter; Kirstin Cole, Reporter; Monica Morales Mayer, Reporter; Eddie Lebron, Lead Editor

Talent: Anchor – News
Kori Chambers. February 14, 2018. (WPIX-TV).

Talent: Reporter – Live/Spot News
Kirstin Cole. September 10, 2017. (WPIX-TV).

Public/Current/Community Affairs: Feature/Segment
Hooked on Heroin:  Inside Supervised Injection Sites. May 7, 2018.
(WPIX-TV). Dan Mannarino, Anchor

Feature News Report: Light Series
Hidden New York. September 7, 2017.
(WPIX-TV). Dan Mannarino, Anchor

Interactivity
The PIX11 Social Media Center. January 8, 2018.
(WPIX-TV). David Hyman, Vice President Creative Services; Elania Crow, Technical Producer; Monica Morales, Host/Reporter; Marvin Scott, Anchor/Host; Mary Murphy, Contributing Host; Dan Mannarino, Anchor; Betty Nguyen, Anchor/Host; Andrea Cavallier, Digital Producer; Elle Spektor, Executive Producer; Rolando Pujol, Director of Digital and Social Strategy

Editor: Short Form
Heath Benfield. June 16, 2018. (WPIX-TV).

Video Journalist
Heath Benfield. June 6, 2018. (WPIX-TV).

