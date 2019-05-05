Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Long Island: police

MASTIC, N.Y. — A pedestrian was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash on Long Island, police said.

The man was struck by a 2009 Chevrolet Tahoe while crossing Herkimer Street at the intersection of Carlton Street in Mastic just before 9 p.m., police said.

The driver stopped the vehicle and called 911.

A second vehicle also traveling down Herkimer Street struck the victim and fled the scene, police said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives believe the second vehicle that struck the victim is a dark-colored, four-door sedan.

Anyone with information on this crash is asked to call Major Case Unit detectives at 631-852-6555 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.