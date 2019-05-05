Motorcyclist killed in crash on Van Wyck Expressway

QUEENS — A man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Queens Saturday morning.

Police responded to a call of a motor vehicle collision on the Van Wyck Expressway at Exit 3 in Queens around 10:30 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found 26-year-old David Ferraro on the roadway with severe body trauma.

Ferraro was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigation revealed Ferraro was operating a 2005 Aprilia motorcycle on the Van Wyck Expressway when he collided with a 2014 Honda CRV that was attempting to change lanes, police said.

The motorcycle hit the curb and Ferraro was ejected from the vehicle, police said.

The driver of the Honda remained on scene.