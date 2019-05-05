Justice for Junior: Opening statements scheduled for 5 men facing charges in Bronx bodega murder case

The BRONX — Lawyers are scheduled to deliver opening statements Monday in court for five men accused of fatally stabbing 15-year-old Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz at a Bronx bodega.

Antonio Rodriguez Hernandez Santiago, Elvin Garcia, Jonaiki Martinez Estrella, Jose Muniz and Manuel Rivera — all suspected members of the Trinitarios gang — face first- and second-degree murder, manslaughter and conspiracy charges.

Martinez Estrella, accused of inflicting the fatal knife wound in the teen’s neck, is reportedly trying to negotiate a plea deal, according to Junior’s mother, Leandra Feliz.

The nine other men accused in the June 20 attack being charged separately.

On June 20, Guzman-Feliz was chased down by a group of alleged members of the Trinatrios gang. He hid in a bodega, but he was dragged out and attacked with knives and a machete.

The teen stumbled back into the bodega. Workers directed him down the street to a hospital. He collapsed before he could get medical help.

Kevin Alvarez, one of the men charged in the attack, is expected to testify against the five men charged with murder.