Justice for Junior: Opening statements scheduled for 5 men facing charges in Bronx bodega murder case

Posted 2:59 PM, May 5, 2019, by

The BRONX — Lawyers are scheduled to deliver opening statements Monday in court for five men accused of fatally stabbing 15-year-old Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz at a Bronx bodega.

Antonio Rodriguez Hernandez Santiago, Elvin Garcia, Jonaiki Martinez Estrella, Jose Muniz and Manuel Rivera — all suspected members of the Trinitarios gang — face first- and second-degree murder, manslaughter and conspiracy charges.

Martinez Estrella, accused of inflicting the fatal knife wound in the teen’s neck, is reportedly trying to negotiate a plea deal, according to Junior’s mother, Leandra Feliz.

The nine other men accused in the June 20 attack being charged separately.

On June 20, Guzman-Feliz was chased down by a group of alleged members of the Trinatrios gang. He hid in a bodega, but he was dragged out and attacked with knives and a machete.

The teen stumbled back into the bodega. Workers directed him down the street to a hospital. He collapsed before he could get medical help.

Kevin Alvarez, one of the men charged in the attack, is expected to testify against the five men charged with murder.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.