Girl dead in Queens car fire; man taken into custody: police

SPRINGFIELD GARDENS, Queens — A girl was killed in a car fire in Queens on Sunday night, police said.

The fire was reported on Baisley Boulevard just before 9 p.m., officials said. The girl was in the back of the vehicle.

A man was found near Baisely Pond with burns, police said. He was taken into custody. No charges have been filed.

Details around the situation are not yet clear.

Police have not released any identifying information for the child.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.