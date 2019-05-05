Former City Councilman Lew Fidler dead at 62

NEW YORK — Former City Councilman Lew Fidler has died at the age of 62, local politicians said Sunday.

“It is with broken hearts that we share the news of our District Leader and former Councilman, Lew Fidler’s sudden passing,” the 41st Assembly District Democrats Club said in a statement.

Born Lewis Fidler, he served in the City Council from 2002 to 2013, representing the Brooklyn neighborhoods of the 46th District. He was also a Democratic State Committeeman since 1992.

Local politicians reacted to the news of Fidler’s death.

Mayor Bill de Blasio called Fidler a “champion and protector to runaway youth” and “embodied courage and compassion.”

Chirlane and I are deeply saddened by Lew Fidler’s passing. As a member of the City Council, Lew embodied courage and compassion. He was a champion and protector to runaway youth and some of the most vulnerable kids in our city. Keep his family in your prayers today.

“Devastated. I’m still having trouble believing it. Lew Fidler was a friend and a mentor. A voice of reason so rare in politics. His untimely death will leave a void that cannot be filled. I can’t believe he’s gone. Most of all, I’m thinking of his wife Robin and their children” tweeted Councilman Justin Brannan.

Councilman Chaim Deutsch tweeted South Brooklyn will never be the same.

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams extended his condolences to Fidler’s family, saying Fidler “served as a vital member of my team.”

Fidler is survived by his wife and their two sons.