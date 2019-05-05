Dog stolen from backyard in Brooklyn; Cops search for dognapper

BERGEN BEACH, Brooklyn — Police are searching for a dog that was stolen from a residence in Brooklyn last month.

Oz, an Alaskan Klee Kai, was allegedly stolen from a backyard of a Bergen Beach home on April 21.

Oz’s owner had the dog leashed in the backyard, and when he returned, Oz was gone, NYPost reported.

According to police, the gate was locked and there was no forced entry.

Surveillance video captured images of the man walking with the dog along the street.

“Help our @NYPDDetectives find this #Wanted person for stealing “Oz” a Alaskan Klee Kai dog” the 63rd Precinct tweeted.

An Alaskan Klee Kai spitz-type breed of dog resembling the Alaskan husky are worth anywhere between $1,800 to about $3,000.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).