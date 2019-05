NORTH BERGEN, N.J. — At least one person is dead after a multiple shooting in New Jersey, authorities said Sunday.

It happened at 46th Street in North Bergen.

One person was pronounced dead, according to the Prosecutor’s Office.

Hudson County Prosectuor’s Office Homicide Unit and North Bergen Police are investigating the incident, police said.

