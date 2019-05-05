86-year-old Long Island man scammed out of $8k while trying to help his grandson

NORTH BELLMORE, NY — An 86-year-old North Bellmore man was scammed out of $8,000 by a man who pretended to be his grandson.

He got a phone call from someone on Thursday claimed to be his grandson, police said. The fake grandson said he was in jail and needed money for bail. Then he handed the phone over to another man, who claimed to be an attorney.

The victim was told to wire $8,000 to an address in Miami, Florida. He wired the money, and then later realized it was not his grandson who’d called him.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding this crime to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.

The Federal Trade Commission has a webpage dedicated to “Family Emergency Phone Scams”. If you think you are being scammed:

Resist the urge to act immediately, no matter how dramatic the story is.

Verify the person’s identity by asking questions that a stranger couldn’t possibly answer.

Call a phone number for your family member or friend that you know to be genuine.

Check the story out with someone else in your family or circle of friends, even if you’ve been told to keep it a secret.

Don’t wire money — or send a check or money order by overnight delivery or courier.

Report possible fraud at ftc.gov/complaint or by calling 1-877-FTC-HELP.