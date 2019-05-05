22-year-old woman critically injured in fall from Manhattan building while taking pictures

KIPS BAY, Manhattan — A 22-year-old woman fell five stories from a Manhattan building while taking pictures on Saturday night, police said.

She was rushed from the East 25th Street building to NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue after the incident around 8 p.m., officials said.

The woman suffered a fractured pelvis, a broken ankle and a broken arm, an NYPD spokesperson said.

She’s in critical but stable condition at Bellevue, police said.

As of late 2018, more than 250 people have died around the world while taking selfies, according to a study published in the Journal of Family Medicine and Primary Care.