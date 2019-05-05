12-year-old boy charged in fatal shooting of brother, 10

CONROE, Texas — Authorities say a 12-year-old boy has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of his 10-year-old brother in Texas.

The Montgomery County sheriff’s office says deputies on Saturday afternoon responded to a 911 call reporting a shooting in Conroe, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) north of Houston. Authorities found the 10-year-old with a single gunshot wound to his chest area.

The child was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Authorities say the 12-year-old was placed in custody in the Montgomery County Juvenile Detention Facility.

Further details of the shooting were not released. Authorities say it’s an active investigation.

This is the latest incident of a child being accused of killing another in recent weeks.

A 6-year-old Georgia girl died last month after her 4-year-old brother accidentally shot her in the head in a car outside their home, authorities said. In that case, the siblings were in a car in their driveway, preparing to go to the boy’s baseball game, when the vehicle failed to start. The mother exited to find out what was wrong with the car, authorities said.

The boy took a gun from the car’s console and accidentally fired it while his mother was outside, striking his sister in the head, the sheriff’s office said.

And in March, an 11-year-old girl was accused of first-degree child abuse after she assaulted a 1-year-old boy she was babysitting in Maryland, leaving him with injuries so severe, he died days later, police said.