10 teens burned by caustic substance during party at Manhattan NYCHA building

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan — Ten teens were burned by a caustic substance at a party in a New York City Housing Authority building late Saturday night.

The teens were at a party when they suffered second and third-degree burns, an NYPD spokesperson said. The teens were taken from the First Houses development to NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue and Weill Cornell Medicine.

Police do not yet know where exactly the caustic substance came from.

No arrests have been made, officials said.

The New York Times reports the party was advertised on social media and there were as many as 300 people there. Attendees paid $10 to get into the room usually used for tenant meetings.

Some of the injured teens ran to a nearby deli and poured milk onto the burns, the Times reports. Many of the people at the party are students at Brooklyn Technical High School.

PIX11 has reached out to NYCHA for comment.