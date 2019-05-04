Police search for group of 5 who robbed, attacked teens in Prospect Park

PROSPECT PARK, Brooklyn — Police are looking for five people accused of robbing and attacking teens at Prospect Park.

At least three incidents were reported to police between April 25 and May 2.

During all three incidents, police say a group of five men approached the victim and demanded their property.

In the April 25 incident, the alleged thieves approached the 16-year-old in the vicinity of West Lake and West drives in Prospect Park and fled with $8, police said.

Two days later, police say the group approached a 13-year-old boy in the same area and demanded his property. One of them asked to use the teen’s cellphone and then punched him in his face before fleeing with his iPhone 7, cops said. The victim suffered pain and swelling to the face, but refused medical attention.

On Thursday, police said a 17-year-old boy was punched in the face and pushed in the ground in the vicinity of Prospect Park West and 9th Street.

The group then took the teen’s iPhone 8 and his backpack, which contained a binder of schoolwork, an Apple MacBook Pro valued at $4,000 and a speaker valued at $100. He suffered pain and swelling to the face, but refused medical attention.

Police released an image of the people sought in connection to the robberies.

