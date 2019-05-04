PIX11 WiNS 9 EMMY AWARDS INCLUDING BEST MORNING NEWSCAST, BEST ANCHOR, BEST REPORTER

NEW YORK, May 4, 2019—PIX11, Tribune Broadcasting’s New York flagship television station is pleased to announce the station has won 9 Emmy® Awards, presented by the New York Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. To date, PIX11 has won over 380 Emmy® Awards.

The New York Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences’ 62nd Annual New York Emmy® Awards honor outstanding achievement in the television industry.

The following are PIX11’s 9 Emmy® Award wins:

Morning Newscast: Larger Markets (1-49)

“Fire and Ice”. January 5, 2018.

(WPIX-TV). Amy Waldman, News Director; Dan Mannarino, Anchor; Marissa Torres, Traffic Anchor; Joseph Punday, Weather Producer; Veronica Kennedy, Producer; David Kalmowitz, Director; Ted Winner, Senior Executive Producer; Byron Miranda, Weather Anchor; Henry Naccari, Assignment Editor, Kirstin Cole, Reporter; Betty Nguyen, Anchor

Weather

Standing Strong: 5 Years After Sandy. October 29, 2017.

(WPIX-TV). Amy Waldman, News Director; Dan Mannarino, Host; Tamsen Fadal, Host; Rebecca Millman, Executive Producer; Brynne Gadinis-Anstadt, Writer; Mary Murphy, Reporter; Greg Mocker, Reporter; Narmeen Choudhury, Reporter; Jay Dow, Reporter; Kirstin Cole, Reporter; Monica Morales Mayer, Reporter; Eddie Lebron, Lead Editor

Talent: Anchor – News

Kori Chambers. February 14, 2018.

(WPIX-TV).

Talent: Reporter – Live/Spot News

Kirstin Cole. September 10, 2017.

(WPIX-TV).

Public/Current/Community Affairs: Feature/Segment

Hooked on Heroin: Inside Supervised Injection Sites. May 7, 2018.

(WPIX-TV). Dan Mannarino, Anchor

Feature News Report: Light Series

Hidden New York. September 7, 2017.

(WPIX-TV). Dan Mannarino, Anchor

Interactivity

The PIX11 Social Media Center. January 8, 2018.

(WPIX-TV). David Hyman, Vice President Creative Services; Elania Crow, Technical Producer; Monica Morales, Host/Reporter; Marvin Scott, Anchor/Host; Mary Murphy, Contributing Host; Dan Mannarino, Anchor; Betty Nguyen, Anchor/Host; Andrea Cavallier, Digital Producer; Elle Spektor, Executive Producer; Rolando Pujol, Director of Digital and Social Strategy

Editor: Short Form

Heath Benfield. June 16, 2018.

(WPIX-TV).

Video Journalist

Heath Benfield. June 6, 2018.

(WPIX-TV).

Founded in 1948 and owned by Tribune Broadcasting, a division of Tribune Media, WPIX-TV (PIX11) has long been regarded as a groundbreaking station in New York. In 2006, PIX11 became the flagship station of the CW Television Network, and PIX11’s award winning news, successful primetime programming, off-network sitcom favorites, public affairs programs and outstanding event coverage have contributed to the station’s success. The station has been honored with numerous awards for excellence, including over 380 Emmy® Awards. PIX11 also has a long history of local sports coverage, since 1999 PIX11 has been the broadcast station of the New York Mets and in 2015 became the broadcast home of the New York Yankees. The station is also home to the New Jersey Lottery drawings. PIX11 engages with audiences across multiple social platforms; find us on Facebook at facebook.com/pix11news, on Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat: @pix11news. PIX11 also has a channel on Roku/Apple TV/Amazon Fire TV Stick/Android TV and can be found as an Alexa skill. For more information visit http://www.pix11.com.