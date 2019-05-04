Poketeria’s poke donut is the latest instagrammable food in NYC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDTOWN — Poke is one of the biggest trends in healthy, fast food. Here in New York, one poke spot is standing out amongst the crowd. Plus, it can now boast to having one of the "most Instagrammable" menu items in the city.

While Poketeria's line can be long for those who enjoy their poke bowls, many are flocking to get a picture of (and eat) their poke donut.

Each poke donut is handmade to order and they're made up of sushi rice with a crab mixture in the middle, rolled in spices, and then fish and avocado are added to the outside.

Poketeria owner Judy Zhang says it’s been a hit since she started making it. “It’s really fun, catches people’s eye and it’s something customers remember and enjoy," she said.

Due to high demand, the Poketeria is now offering the sushi donut 7 days a week. Again, it's made fresh so give yourself an extra 5 minutes when you order!

It's well worth it!

