May the fourth be with you: How New York celebrated ‘Star Wars’ day

NEW YORK — If you were out in the Village Saturday night and saw Darth Vader or Chewbacca, it wasn't your mind playing Jedi tricks on you.

They were all out in full force on "May the fourth" to commemorate the special day for "Star Wars" fans.

Peter Mayhew, the actor famous for playing Chewbacca in the franchise, passed this week and was on the minds of fans out celebrating.

Jedis dressed the part while taking part in a pub crawl that started at Bowery Electric and wound through the galaxy of the East Village.

"It's 'May the fourth.' We obviously all want to be here. Everyone wants to be on the dark side so its a fun night," a woman dressed as Darth Vader told PIX11.

Up in the Bronx at Yankees Stadium earlier in the day, future Hall of Famer CC Sabathia dressed as Yoda to hand out bobbleheads made in his likeness to fans.

Many fans at the Yankees game also dressed as their favorite characters for the "Star Wars" themed day.

"It kinda gives us an idea of what it might be like in the future," said young Yankees and "Star Wars" fan Giana.

Celebrations took place all over the city and around the world Saturday, including Rome.

Other May the Fourth celebrations included a "Star Wars" movie marathon at Hotel RL Brooklyn.