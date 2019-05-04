Man sought in Bronx robberies, steals $1 from 13-year-old boy: police

The BRONX — Police are looking for the man wanted in robberies in the Bronx, stealing $1 from a 13-year-old boy.

Police are looking for the man accused of robbing two teens in the Bronx

Around 1 p.m. Thursday, police said a 13-year-old was walking at the corner of East 233 Street and Laconia Avenue when he was approached by man.

He demanded cash from the teen as he simulated a firearm in his waistband, cops said.

The teen complied, and the man fled with $1 before fleeing.

An hour later, police received a report that a 19-year-old was robbed of his Apple Airpods in the corner of Holland Avenue and East Gun Hill Road.

According to cops, the alleged thief stated “If you say something funny, I will shoot you” while simulating a firearm in his waistband.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

