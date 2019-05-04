Man sought in $35,000 Manhattan burglary spree: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Police said they're looking for a man in connection with a string of expensive burglaries across Manhattan.

The first burglary occurred on Saturday, April 6, around 12:30 p.m. when a man broke into an apartment near Avenue A and East 7th Street by manipulating the lock, and stole two MacBook laptops, a wrist watch, sunglasses, and bank cards, police said. The total value of the items stolen is estimated at $6,500, according to authorities.

The second incident occurred on Thursday, April 25, around 2 p.m. when a man broke into an apartment near 9th Avenue and West 49th Street by manipulating the lock, police said. Once inside, the person stole various handbags, electronics and jewelry, with a combined estimated value of $6,900, according to police.

Authorities said the third burglary occurred just a block or so away from the second on Monday, April 29, around 12:15 p.m. when the man broke into an apartment, again by manipulating the lock, near 9th Avenue and West 48th Street. Once inside, the person stole various electronics and jewelry, all with an estimated value of $21,000, police said.

The man is described by authorities as being between 45 and 50 years old, and standing approximately 5 feet, 9 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, gray sneakers, and glasses, police said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visitingwww.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).