Long Island high school coach accused of sexually abusing student: police

Posted 4:11 PM, May 4, 2019, by , Updated at 04:16PM, May 4, 2019

ISLIP, L.I. — A coach at a Long Island high school has been arrested after being accused of inappropriately touching a student, police said Friday.

Islip school district officials alerted the school resource officer of an incident in which a coach at Islip High School allegedly touched a female student inappropriately at the school on Thursday, May 2, around 8: 20 p.m., police said.

Authorities said the school resource officer contacted Special Victims detectives about the incident, and following their investigation, 25-year-old Tyler Murphy of Islip was arrested by Suffolk County police.

Murphy is expected to be charged with sexual abuse and endangering the welfare of a child, and will be arraigned at the First District Court in Central Islip at a later date, according to police.

