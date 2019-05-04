How to watch the 2019 Kentucky Derby

LOUISVILLE, Ken. — The Kentucky Derby, often referred to as the “the most exciting two minutes in sports,” is drawing all eyes to Churchill Downs this Saturday.

The Derby usually attracts the rich and famous, but you don’t have to be donning a big hat or holding a mint julep in Louisville to catch the excitement of America’s longest running sports event.

Derby coverage starts on NBC local channels and NBCSports.com at 2:30 p.m. ET Saturday.

Ahead of the race, you can stream pre-Derby prep on NBCSports.com here. You initially get a 45 minute preview of the live stream, after which you must verify your cable or satellite subscription to continue watching.

NBC is not streaming the actual Kentucky Derby race on their NBC Sports Live service this year.

Once pre-events have ended, the national anthem performance should happen around 5:08 p.m. ET.

Post time for the 145th running of the race is about 6:50 p.m. ET and the race will be broadcast live on NBC and NBC Sports. To find your local NBC channel, click here.

The Churchill Downs track is 2 kilometers, which is about 1.25 miles, and as stated above, the race typically lasts about two minutes.