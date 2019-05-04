Group sought in violent robbery at Bronx apartment building

MOUNT EDEN, the Bronx — Police are looking for the group of people accused of violently robbing a man in the Bronx Wednesday.

It happened in the vicinity of Jesup Avenue and West 172nd Street in Mount Eden.

The 19-year-old victim was approached by then group inside the lobby of his apartment building, police said.

They proceeded to punch and kick the victim until he fell to the ground, cops said.

The alleged attackers fled with the man’s bookbag.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for a fractured nose and face injuries.

Police are looking for three men and one woman in connection to the incident.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).