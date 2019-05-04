Family mourns father of three fatally struck by USPS truck in Brooklyn

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn — A family is grieving after a father of three was struck and killed by a U.S. Postal Service truck in Brooklyn Friday evening.

Family told PIX11 News that 52-year-old Charles McClean was leaving a corner store Friday when the USPS truck began to accelerate, struck McClean and dragged his body, according to authorities.

Surveillance video released by police shows McClean using a crosswalk to walk across MacDougal Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant, where the postal truck was stopped at Howard Avenue.

McClean's family members said McClean leaves behind three children, including two young twin daughters.

"The doctor said the body parts were shifted on the other side," McClean's older brother Gregory McClean told PIX11. "It was too severe for them to [do] CPR, to revive him, because of the impact of the truck," he added.

Saturday morning, McClean's family lit candles at the location where his body was recovered, after being dragged about 30 feet.

Police responded to Howard Avenue and MacDougal Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant just after 5 p.m. Friday to find McClean with severe trauma to his body.

EMS transported the McClean to Interfaith Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Authorities say the U.S. Postal Service truck was heading westbound on MacDougal Street and came to a stop at Howard Avenue. The truck then began to drive forward and struck McClean.

The driver of the postal truck remained on scene.

An investigation is ongoing by the NYPD’s Collision Investigation Squad.