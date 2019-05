Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It will never be 'home sweet home' if you have a squatter in the house. Actor Dennis Quaid plays the ultimate squatter in "The Intruder." PIX11 entertainment anchor Ojinika Obiekwe had a great time loving and hating his character 'Charlie.' She talked with director Deon Taylor and star Michael Ealy about getting thrills and chills from watching the film.

"The Intruder" is in theaters nationwide on Friday, May 3rd.