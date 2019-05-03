Trapped in the Triangle; Inside the migrant crisis in Central America

Posted 4:05 PM, May 3, 2019, by and , Updated at 04:10PM, May 3, 2019

The migrant crisis in Central America is intensifying.

Some 100,000 asylum seekers reached the United States’ southern border in March. That’s the highest number in more than a decade. Detention centers are overflowing and families are being torn apart. Most migrants set out in waves of caravans from Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador, an area  known as the Northern Triangle.

The majority don’t want to leave their homes, but do so in a desperate effort to escape gang violence and poverty. PIX11’s Cristian Benavides joined a group from the Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of New York on a fact finding mission to the region.

What he learned about the crisis was both astonishing and heartbreaking. We hear from Benavides and Msgr. Kevin Sullivan about their experiences in the region as they pull back the curtain on the migrant crisis.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.