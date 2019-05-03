PIX11 ANNOUNCES ELEMENTARY SCHOOL WINNER OF 2019 “FUEL MY SCHOOL” CONTEST FOR NY & NJ PUBLIC SCHOOLS

PS 251 IN BROOKLYN

TO RECEIVE $11K FROM PIX11 FOR SCHOOL SUPPLIES

NEW YORK, N.Y.—May 3, 2019–PIX11, Tribune Broadcasting’s New York flagship station, is pleased to announce the elementary school winner of the station’s FUEL MY SCHOOL initiative is P.S. 251 in the Flatlands section of Brooklyn.

Presented by Optimum by Altice, PIX11’s 2019 Fuel My School competition awards $11K for each winning school and $5K for the runner-up in each category.

PIX11’s Jill Nicolini announced PS 251 as the winning school live on the PIX11 Morning News today and presented Principal Sheldon Noel an $11,000 check to be used on school supplies or technology – the items the school cannot afford and feel would make a difference in the lives of their students.

Established in 2017, PIX11’s FUEL MY SCHOOL is now in its third year of helping public school students. Elementary, middle school and high school students, teachers and parents from public schools in the 5 boros of New York City, Westchester County, Long Island and all of New Jersey were invited to submit an essay explaining how their school makes a difference. This year, PIX11 received nearly 500 school submissions.

In the submission, fourth grade teacher Tameke Gordon detailed how the Title 1 school focuses on giving back to the surrounding Flatlands community and its families. The school is even planning to use some of the $11,000 funding to open an in-school laundry center to provide complimentary washer/dryer service for less fortunate students and families.

The runner up elementary school, PS 5 in Bedford Stuyvesant, Brooklyn will receive a $5,000 check from PIX11.

Next, PIX11 and Altice will be making a financial donation to help a middle school and a high school achieve their academic goals through urgently needed classroom supplies.

Middle Schools:

● Vote for the winning middle school via text message:

● May 6, 2019 at 5a – May 8, 2019 at 12p

● Winning middle school announced LIVE on PIX11 Morning News: May 10, 2019

High Schools:

● Vote for the winning high school online via text message:

● May 13, 2019 at 5a – May 15, 2019 at 12p

● Winning high school announced LIVE on PIX11 Morning News: May 17, 2019

Contest is open to public schools in the 5 boros of New York City, Westchester County, Long Island and all of New Jersey. Charter, private and parochial schools are not eligible.

For more information, voting instructions and complete contest rules please visit: http://www.pix11.com/fuelmyschool

ABOUT PIX11:

Founded in 1948 and owned by Tribune Broadcasting, a division of Tribune Media, WPIX-TV (PIX11) has long been regarded as a groundbreaking station in New York. In 2006, PIX11 became the flagship station of the CW Television Network, and PIX11’s award winning news, successful primetime programming, off-network sitcom favorites, public affairs programs and outstanding event coverage have contributed to the station’s success. The station has been honored with numerous awards for excellence, including nearly 375 Emmy® Awards. PIX11 also has a long history of local sports coverage, since 1999 PIX11 has been the broadcast station of the New York Mets and in 2015 became the broadcast home of the New York Yankees. The station is also home to the New Jersey Lottery drawings. PIX11 engages with audiences across multiple social platforms; find us on Facebook at facebook.com/pix11news, on Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat: @pix11news. PIX11 also has a channel on Roku/Apple TV/Amazon Fire TV Stick/Android TV and can be found as an Alexa skill. For more information visit http://www.pix11.com.

Media Contact:

Jessica Bellucci

VP/Communications

Tribune Broadcasting 212-210-2626 jbellucci@tribunemedia.com