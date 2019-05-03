Newborn baby boy dies after being found near trash outside Bronx apartment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx — A newborn baby boy is dead after being found near the trash in the Bronx Thursday evening, police said.

Officers responded to a building along East 138th Street and Brook Avenue in Mott Haven around 6:30 a.m. after a resident found the baby near the trash in the rear of the apartment and called authorities.

When they arrived, officers discovered a newborn baby boy unconscious and unresponsive. Police said a faint pulse was detected by first responders.

The baby, whose exact age is not known, was found without clothes and his umbilical cord was located nearby, according to sources.

There were no obvious signs of trauma, police said.

He was taken to Lincoln Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The baby’s parents have not been located at this time, police said.