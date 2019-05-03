Mother charged with murder after baby found stabbed to death at NJ home

Posted 1:02 PM, May 3, 2019, by , Updated at 01:09PM, May 3, 2019

Hiralbahen Bhavsar and family (Facebook)

LITTLE FERRY, N.J. — A woman has been charged with murder after police say she stabbed her baby to death in New Jersey Thursday night.

Bergen County prosecutors say 29-year-old Hiralbahen Bhavsar called 911 around 8:30 p.m. to say she was having a medical emergency at her Little Ferry apartment.

Responding police officers found several of Bhavsar’s family members in the apartment, but she was inside a locked bedroom.

When she came out, officers walked into the room and made the gruesome discovery.

The infant was dead from what appeared to be sharp force injuries, police say.

Bhavsar is charged with murder and possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes.

The child’s age and gender have not been released.

