A baby found stabbed to death at a NJ home, and the mother is now charged with murder. Also, if you were at Newark Airport in April, health officials say you may have been exposed to measles. John Muller has the top stories.
Midday with Muller: Mother charged with murder in stabbing death of baby; Potential measles outbreak at Newark
-
Midday with Muller: Suspects charged with murder in ‘friendly fire’ death of NYPD detective
-
Midday with Muller: Teen charged with murder in Brooklyn stabbing; man faces new charges prior to sentencing
-
Midday with Muller: New measles mandate in Rockland County
-
Midday with Muller: Jussie Smollett latest; Bronx baby death investigated
-
Midday with Muller: Measles outbreak in Brooklyn; FDNY member dies in Afghanistan
-
-
Midday with Muller: Jersey City’s school district sues NJ over millions in cuts; NY lawmakers want to end measles exemption
-
Midday with Muller: Chanel Lewis sentenced to life in prison; 130 Boy Scout leaders accused of sexually abusing minors
-
Midday with Muller: Vetrano murder trial ends; investigation into Nipsey Hussle killing
-
Midday with Muller: NJ man arrested at St. Patrick’s Cathedral with gas cans; Mueller report released to public
-
Midday with Muller: LI driver rejects plea deal in DWI death of Boy Scout; TV star allegedly punched by Remy Ma speaks out
-
-
Midday with Muller: Children attacked by dog, Trump abruptly leaves Vietnam
-
Midday with Muller: Patriots owner charged with soliciting prostitution
-
Midday with Muller: Police ID 4 more men in gang-related killing; car slams into Queens supermarket