Man grabs 10-year-old girl’s buttocks on city bus: police

HAMILTON HEIGHTS — Police said they’re looking for a man who allegedly groped a young girl on a city bus in upper Manhattan Friday morning.

The 10-year-old girl was riding a northbound M101 MTA bus Friday around 7:30 a.m. when a man grabbed her buttocks from behind, police said.

Authorities said the man then fled the bus, getting off around Amsterdam Avenue and West 146th Street, according to authorities.

The man is described by police as about 45 years old, weighing between 160 and 180 lbs., standing about 5 feet 9 inches tall, with salt-and-pepper hair. He was last seen wearing black jeans, a grey jacket, and glasses.

Police have released the above photo of the man they are looking for.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visitingwww.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).