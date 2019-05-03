Man fatally struck by US Postal Service truck in Brooklyn

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn — A man has died after being struck by a U.S. Postal Service truck in Brooklyn Friday evening, police say.

Police responded to Howard Avenue and MacDougal Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant just after 5 p.m. to find the 52-year-old pedestrian with severe trauma to his body.

EMS transported the man to Interfaith Hospital where he was pronounced deceased. The man’s identity has not been released.

Authorities say the U.S. Postal Service truck was heading westbound on MacDougal Street and came to a stop at Howard Avenue. The truck then began to drive forward and struck the pedestrian, who was crossing MacDougal Street.

The driver remained on scene.

An investigation is ongoing by the NYPD’s Collision Investigation Squad.