Kicking off Cinco de Mayo with guacamole from Dos Caminos NYC

Celebrity chef Ariel Fox has proved she can stand the heat–winning this season of “Hell’s Kitchen.” And as Executive Concept Chef at Dos Caminos NYC, she gets to showcase her talent…among them…making guacamole. Ariel schooled PIX11 anchors Dan Mannarino and Betty Nguyen on the art of making this traditional dish just in time for Cinco de Mayo. Dos Caminos will be celebrating on May 4th and May 5th at its New York restaurants. Stop by. Also try this guacamole recipe:

2 Haas avocados

2 tbsp fresh cilantro (chopped)

1 jalapeno (chopped)

2 tbsp fresh lime juice

1 small onion (finely chopped)

salt (to taste)

1 – 2 tomatoes (chopped)

Start by chopping all ingredients. Add jalapeno, onion, cilantro, fresh lime juice in a bowl first and use a pestle to crush. Then add avocados. Use a wooden to mix. Once its mixed, add in tomatoes and serve with chips.