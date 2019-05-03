Over a dozen people injured in bus crash at Newark Airport: Port Authority

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWARK, N.J. — Over a dozen people were injured after a bus crashed at Newark Liberty Airport Friday morning, Port Authority officials said.

An airport employee shuttle bus was headed to Terminal B, Level 2 when the bus struck a concrete divider around 5:30 a.m., Port Authority officials said.

More than a dozen non-life-threatening injuries were reported, according to officials.

Roadways to Terminal B – Levels 2 and 3 were temporarily closed, but they have since reopened Newark Airport tweeted.

Overall impact is minimal, but those traveling to Newark Airport should plan accordingly.

Correction: This story has been updated with the number of buses involved. Port Authority officials initially reported two buses were involved.