Over a dozen people injured in bus crash at Newark Airport: Port Authority

Posted 6:16 AM, May 3, 2019, by , Updated at 07:15AM, May 3, 2019

NEWARK, N.J. — Over a dozen people were injured after a bus crashed at Newark Liberty Airport Friday morning, Port Authority officials said.

An airport employee shuttle bus was headed to Terminal B, Level 2 when the bus struck a concrete divider around 5:30 a.m., Port Authority officials said.

More than a dozen non-life-threatening injuries were reported, according to officials.

Roadways to Terminal B – Levels 2 and 3 were temporarily closed, but they have since reopened Newark Airport tweeted. 

Overall impact is minimal, but those traveling to Newark Airport should plan accordingly.

Correction: This story has been updated with the number of buses involved. Port Authority officials initially reported two buses were involved.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.