Death of woman hacked in Brooklyn ax attack ruled a homicide: Medical Examiner

BROOKLYN — The Medical Examiner has ruled the death of the woman hacked in the Brooklyn ax attack as a homicide.

Savannah Rivera’s head was nearly severed from her body in the April 20 attack. Some of the 20-year-old woman’s fingers were hacked off. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Friend Angela Valle, 21, barely survived the attack. She suffered stab wounds and lacerations to her head and body, then fled from the apartment. Her 4-year old daughter was in the apartment at the time, but she was not hurt.

On Friday, her death was deemed a homicide.

According to the Medical Examiner, Rivera died from sharp force injuries to the head and neck.

Alleged attacker Jerry Brown was hospitalized after his arrest. Police charged him with murder and criminal possession of a weapon. Brown has an extensive criminal past. He was previously incarcerated at Great Meadow Correctional Facility on an attempted murder charge.