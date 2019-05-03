Crime in NYCHA buildings, hate crimes rise in NYC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — The NYPD announced that crime in New York City continued to decline in April, breaking “low-crime” records, but two crime stats continue to rise.

While April saw the lowest number of reported records for burglary, murder and robbery, the city saw an increase in crime at housing developments and shooting incidents.

Overall crime in housing increased by nearly 3% in the year-to-date in 2019, up to 1,524 incidents compared to 1,486 reported crimes in 2018, according to police stats.

About 418 incidents at NYCHA housing were reported last month alone, up 14% from April last year.

There has also been an uptick in hate crimes.

Hate crimes in New York City saw a 67% uptick compared to this time last year, police stats report.

Police say they continue to work diligently to eliminate these crimes.

Mayor Bill de Blasio and the NYPD hope to continue to work and make crime at a historic low across the city.

"We are doubling down on our efforts to bring these communities and police together to find new ways to fight crime and make our City safer and fairer," he said.