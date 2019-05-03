Brooklyn cops play video games with city kids to bond with community

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Police officers opened the doors of the NYPD’s Brooklyn North station house Friday evening for a unique community policing event; A video game tournament for kids from across the city.

The price to enter the Madden tournament? Students simply had to simply bring a report card.

“A lot of times the kids are a little hesitant to approach the police officers, but we want this to be a fun time and we want them to see how we are on the other side,” Detective Jeanne Harris told PIX11 News.

“Its about keeping young people safe,” Assistant Chief Jefferey Maddrey said. “It’s not enough that I put police officers out there. The officers are out there doing a great job fighting crime, but we need to be able to connect as part of the overall strategy.”

The Madden tournament was about more than just bragging rights. The officers were also ready to help the students with resources including free tutors, health services and even college admissions help.