Arrest made in 2017 home invasion attack of ‘Real Housewives of NJ’ star Dina Manzo: police

HOLMDEL, N.J. — A New Jersey man was arrested and charged Friday in the 2017 home invasion and attack of a former “Real Housewives” star and her then-boyfriend, officials said.

The Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office said 51-year-old James Mainello, of Bayonne, has been hit with a slew of charges for the two-year-old incident, including burglary, theft, multiple counts of robbery, multiple counts of aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, and more.

Officials said Mainello is one of two suspects sought in the May 2017 home invasion and robbery of David Cantin and his then-fiancé Claudine “Dina” Manzo, known for starring on Bravo’s “Real Housewives of New Jersey.”

Responding to a 911 call of a home invasion robbery at the couple’s townhouse on Banyan Boulevard at around 10:54 p.m. on May 13, 2017, Holmdel police found Cantin and Manzo injured.

The couple told authorities when they had entered the front door of their home they were confronted by two men inside. The two men rushed at them, one striking Cantin several times with a baseball bat, while Manzo was punched multiple times by the other man, the couple reported.

The two victims were then bound together inside the home while the two assailants stole cash and jewelry, before fleeing the home, officials said.

Cantin was reportedly able to free himself and made the 911 call, according to county officials.

Both Cantin and Manzo were taken to a local hospital for treatment. Cantin suffered significant face injuries, including a broken nose, authorities said. Manzo was also treated for face injuries, they said.

If convicted of a first degree crime, Mainello faces up to 20 years behind bars for each count, officials said Friday.