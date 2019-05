BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn — An 83-year-old woman was found dead inside a Brooklyn apartment, police said.

Officers responded to a call of an unconscious woman inside an apartment in the vicinity of Powell Street and Dumont Avenue Tuesday just before midnight.

When they arrived, police found Jacolia James unresponsive on the floor with trauma to her heard and torso, according to authorities.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made.