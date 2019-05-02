Towanda, Tracy Braxton talk new season of ‘Braxton Family Values’

NEW YORK — PIX11’s Oji has become an honorary Braxton.

Dubbed “T-Oji,” she catches up with sisters Towanda and Traci Braxton to talk about the new season of “Braxton Family Values.”

She uncovers fun facts about the family and learns how they deal with the reality show cameras and the scrutiny of social media.

“Braxton Family Values” airs on WE tv Thursday nights at 9 p.m.

Visit wetv.com for sneakpeaks, deleted scenes, photo galleries and blogs from the Braxtons.

For special photos and videos, follow their Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts.